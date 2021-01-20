President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and first lady Dr. Jill Biden waves during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies at the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

