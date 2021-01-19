Kilo Company Receiving

Rct. Peter P. Joseph with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Joseph is from Las Vegas, Nevada, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

