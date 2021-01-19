Kilo Company Receiving

Rct. Ethan S. Lodge with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 12, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Lodge is from San Diego, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

