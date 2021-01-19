Kilo Company Receiving

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, wait in line to receive their initial haircuts during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US