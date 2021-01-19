Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, wait in line to receive their initial haircuts during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6488041
|VIRIN:
|210119-M-OQ594-1030
|Resolution:
|4784x3189
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
