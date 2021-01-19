Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Receiving [Image 7 of 8]

    Kilo Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:49
    Photo ID: 6488042
    VIRIN: 210119-M-OQ594-1020
    Resolution: 6059x4039
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

