Kilo Company Receiving

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
