Rct. Andrei Closs with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed to receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Closs is from Terrabella, California, he was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6488036
|VIRIN:
|210119-M-OQ594-1004
|Resolution:
|4392x2928
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
