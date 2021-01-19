Kilo Company Receiving

Rct. Andrei Closs with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed to receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 19, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Closs is from Terrabella, California, he was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

