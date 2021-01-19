Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination card, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2021. Neubauer will receive his second dose of the vaccine in three weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

