U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination card, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2021. Neubauer will receive his second dose of the vaccine in three weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6487934
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-VM792-1041
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT