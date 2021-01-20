Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

The 366th Medical Treatment Facility received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and healthcare professionals began administering them Jan. 19, 2021.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, was the first person to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at MHAFB.



“I’ve been keeping up with Operation Warp Speed’s transparent and rigorous process, and I’ve learned that every study, every phase and every trial was reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, medical experts and a safety board along the way,” Neubauer said. “I am excited to do my part in getting Mountain Home back to normal!”



The vaccine was delivered in part with Operation Warp Speed; a national initiative that accelerates the testing, supply, development and distribution of safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to counter COVID-19.



As opposed to other vaccines that use a weakened or inactivated germ, the COVID-19 vaccine uses a new type of technology; messenger RNA or mRNA.



According to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine gives instructions for our cells to make a spike protein which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. This triggers an immune response from inside the body by producing antibodies, which protect the immune system from becoming infected with the virus.



Although mRNA vaccines are new, researchers have been studying them for decades. Some cancer research uses mRNA to cause the immune system to attack specific cancer cells.



“This effort will take months, not weeks – and the effects of the coronavirus will continue to be felt for some time,” said. Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander. “This is an important step we’ve been anticipating and planning for.”



The 366th MTF will vaccinate in accordance with the Department of Defense priority schema. You will be notified by your chain of command when it is your turn.



Though the appointment to go to the MTF will be mandatory, receiving the vaccine will be optional.



“Your Gunfighter medics have been working hard through a global pandemic for nine months, and the weight of this important effort now falls on them,” Goodman said. “I’m proud of them, as I am proud of all of you.”



Personnel on base are still required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.



For more information, please visit the links below



https://media.defense.gov/2020/Dec/09/2002548827/-1/-1/0/DOD-COVID-19-VACCINE-DISTRIBUTION-PLAN-AND-POPULATION-SCHEMA.PDF



https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2460496/department-of-defense-statement-on-covid-19-distribution-plan/



https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

