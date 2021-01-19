U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, writes why he received the vaccine, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2021. Neubauer was the first person to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at MHAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6487930
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-VM792-1004
|Resolution:
|6703x4788
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
