Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, writes why he received the vaccine, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2021. Neubauer was the first person to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at MHAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

