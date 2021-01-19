U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, enters Heritage Hall, at the 366th Medical Treatment Facility, Jan. 19, 2021. Neubauer was the first person to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 11:32 Photo ID: 6487917 VIRIN: 210119-F-VM792-1010 Resolution: 6123x4374 Size: 3.7 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.