    Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 1 of 4]

    Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, receives the COVID-19 vaccine, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2021. MHAFB received a shipment of the vaccines and began administering them the same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 11:32
    Photo ID: 6487916
    VIRIN: 210119-F-VM792-1025
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    366th Fighter Wing
    Fly Fight Win
    enhancing readiness
    COVID-19 vaccine

