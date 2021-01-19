U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, receives the COVID-19 vaccine, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2021. MHAFB received a shipment of the vaccines and began administering them the same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6487916
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-VM792-1025
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Home AFB to receive COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
