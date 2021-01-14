20th MXG improves AF loading lethality

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group weapons flight inspect a training munition on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021. The 20th MXG was selected to develop a training plan to implement a faster munitions loading process, called an Integrated Combat Turn, for other Air Force maintenance units to reduce combat aircraft rearming time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
