20th MXG improves AF loading lethality

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group (MXG) weapons flight prepare to load training munitions on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021. Airmen from the 20th MXG weapons flight demonstrated an Integrated Combat Turn for 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen from the Oklahoma Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021