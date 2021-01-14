Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th MXG improves AF loading lethality [Image 1 of 3]

    20th MXG improves AF loading lethality

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group (MXG) weapons flight prepare to load training munitions on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021. Airmen from the 20th MXG weapons flight demonstrated an Integrated Combat Turn for 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen from the Oklahoma Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 07:59
    Photo ID: 6487626
    VIRIN: 210114-F-CD693-1003
    Resolution: 4564x2815
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th MXG improves AF loading lethality [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th MXG improves AF loading lethality
    20th MXG improves AF loading lethality
    20th MXG improves AF loading lethality

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th MXG improves AF loading lethality

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Training
    Innovation
    lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT