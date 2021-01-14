20th MXG improves AF loading lethality

The 20th Maintenance Group weapons standardization flight was selected as the test-bed for the Air Force’s renewed Integrated Combat Turn weapons loading procedure starting in early 2019.
Upon mastery of the ICT process, the 20th MXG began training other Air Force units to improve force-wide lethality.
“Shaw was picked to be the guinea pig for implementing the ICT process” said Master Sgt. Karen Silverio, 20th MXG weapons loading standardization crew chief. “We implemented the process for about a year and are now hosting other units for training.”
An ICT allows Airmen to refuel and rearm combat aircraft without needing to turn the jet off. Executing an ICT improves lethality by significantly reducing the time needed to get a fully armed aircraft back in the fight.
“We’ve been observing the ICT program at Shaw since the early stages in 2019,” said Senior Master Sgt. Chris Bennett, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons flight noncommissioned officer in charge. “It’s been helpful to watch them perform an ICT and learn their best practices so we can execute one safely and efficiently.”
Bennett and the rest of the visiting Airmen from the 138th AMXS plan to implement their own ICT training plan and improve their readiness at the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
“We take a lot of satisfaction in training with other units and getting their ICT process started,” said Silverio. “It’s great to meet new people and to know we are all out there winning the war together.”
