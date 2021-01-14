20th MXG improves AF loading lethality

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group weapons flight load a training munition on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021. The Airmen performed an Integrated Combat Turn to demonstrate a faster munitions loading process to Airmen from the 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

