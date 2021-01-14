U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group weapons flight load a training munition on an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2021. The Airmen performed an Integrated Combat Turn to demonstrate a faster munitions loading process to Airmen from the 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 07:59
|Photo ID:
|6487627
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-CD693-1006
|Resolution:
|4184x2685
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th MXG improves AF loading lethality [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS
20th MXG improves AF loading lethality
