    Promotion to Colonel [Image 3 of 5]

    Promotion to Colonel

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Col. Barry Simmons receives his new rank from his wife Michelle and daughter Allison during a promotion ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 19, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:55
    This work, Promotion to Colonel [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Army Aviation
    Army National Guard
    78th Aviation Troop Command

