Colonel Barry Simmons, chief information officer of the Ga. Army National Guard, receives congratulations from Col. Anthony Poole, chief of staff of the Ga. ARNG following Simmons promotion to colonel at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6486714
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-AQ105-336
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congratulations [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Information Officer of the Ga. ARNG Promoted to Colonel
