Colonel Barry Simmons, chief information officer of the Ga. Army National Guard, receives congratulations from Col. Anthony Poole, chief of staff of the Ga. ARNG following Simmons promotion to colonel at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 19, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6486714 VIRIN: 210119-A-AQ105-336 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.97 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congratulations [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.