Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Ga. Army National Guard, administers the oath of office to Col. Barry Simmons Jan. 19. 2021 at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. following Simmons’ promotion.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6486693
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-AQ105-707
|Resolution:
|5104x3647
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oath of Office [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Information Officer of the Ga. ARNG Promoted to Colonel
