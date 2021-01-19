Georgia Army National Guard Lt. Col. Barry Simmons is promoted to colonel during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6486713
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-AQ105-074
|Resolution:
|3106x3882
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Barry Simmons [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief Information Officer of the Ga. ARNG Promoted to Colonel
LEAVE A COMMENT