    Career Highlights [Image 1 of 5]

    Career Highlights

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Ga. Army National Guard, recounts highlights of the career of Col. Barry Simmons during a promotion ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. Jan. 19, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:55
    Career Highlights
    Oath of Office
    Promotion to Colonel
    Colonel Barry Simmons
    Congratulations

    Chief Information Officer of the Ga. ARNG Promoted to Colonel

    Georgia National Guard
    Army Aviation
    Army National Guard
    78th Aviation Troop Command

