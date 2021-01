In honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Paint Institute, partnered with the Mt. Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District, to activate a large-scale, public mural at the intersections of 5th and K Streets, NW, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. The purpose of the project was to work together and seek to encourage Americans to volunteer in ways that will improve their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas)

