U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Morgan and Pfc. Landon Dipko work with Custom Border and Patrol officers to provide security in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Morgan and Pfc. Landon Dipko, both assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, work with Custom Border and Patrol officers to provide security in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas)

