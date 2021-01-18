U.S. Army Pfc. Erick Salinas and Spc. Marcos Gonzalez, both with the 933rd Military Police Company, Illinois National Guard, take a lunch break at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 00:03 Photo ID: 6485325 VIRIN: 210118-F-FU631-1082 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.09 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Pfc. Erick Salinas and Spc. Marcos Gonzalez take a lunch break at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Daira Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.