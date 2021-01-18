Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas 

    DC National Guard

    In honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Paint Institute, partnered with the Mt. Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District, to activate a large-scale, public mural at the intersections of 5th and K Streets, NW, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. The purpose of the project was to work together and seek to encourage Americans to volunteer in ways that will improve their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas)

    This work, In honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Paint Institute, partnered with the Mt. Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District, to activate a large-scale, public mural [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Daira Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Soldiers with 933rd Military Police Company, Illinois National Guard, pose for a photo at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021
    U.S. Soldiers with 933rd Military Police Company, Illinois National Guard, stand guard near the Mary McLeod Bethune Memorial Statue in Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021
    U.S. Army Pfc. Erick Salinas and Spc. Marcos Gonzalez take a lunch break at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021
    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Morgan and Pfc. Landon Dipko work with Custom Border and Patrol officers to provide security in Washington, D.C.
    TAGS

    National Guard
    Martin Luther King Jr Day
    Washington DC
    CAPDC21
    Inauguration2021

