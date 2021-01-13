Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making [Image 5 of 5]

    A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making

    GROTON, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    GROTON, Connecticut (April 23, 2003) Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Thomas Huebner, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751), from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, poses for a photo with his parents, Margret and James Huebner, during a homecoming ceremony. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years in the Navy’s submarine force. (Photo courtesy of Margret Huebner)

    San Juan
    Retirement
    Courtesy Photo
    2003

