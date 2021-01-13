A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making

GROTON, Connecticut (April 23, 2003) Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Thomas Huebner, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751), from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, poses for a photo with his parents, Margret and James Huebner, during a homecoming ceremony. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years in the Navy’s submarine force. (Photo courtesy of Margret Huebner)

