GROTON, Connecticut (April 23, 2003) Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Thomas Huebner, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751), from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, poses for a photo with his parents, Margret and James Huebner, during a homecoming ceremony. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years in the Navy’s submarine force. (Photo courtesy of Margret Huebner)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 22:03
|Photo ID:
|6485298
|VIRIN:
|030423-N-VR594-1001
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, US
|Hometown:
|HUMMELSTOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making
