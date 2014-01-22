Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making [Image 4 of 5]

    A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    01.22.2014

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    Yokosuka, Japan (Jan. 22, 2014) Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG-7), from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, poses for a photo with his wife, Yukie Huebner, during a family day at CSG-7. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years in the Navy’s submarine force. (Photo courtesy of Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner)

    A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making

    Retirement
    CSG-7
    Courtesey

