Yokosuka, Japan (Jan. 22, 2014) Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG-7), from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, poses for a photo with his wife, Yukie Huebner, during a family day at CSG-7. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years in the Navy’s submarine force. (Photo courtesy of Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2014 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 22:03 Photo ID: 6485297 VIRIN: 140122-N-VR594-1001 Resolution: 2048x1362 Size: 145.87 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Hometown: HUMMELSTOWN, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.