Yokosuka, Japan (Jan. 22, 2014) Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG-7), from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, poses for a photo with his wife, Yukie Huebner, during a family day at CSG-7. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years in the Navy’s submarine force. (Photo courtesy of Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 22:03
|Photo ID:
|6485297
|VIRIN:
|140122-N-VR594-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1362
|Size:
|145.87 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
|Hometown:
|HUMMELSTOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making
LEAVE A COMMENT