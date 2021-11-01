A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 11, 2020) Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner, from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15) poses for a portrait at the Polaris Point missile. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years Navy’s submarine force. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
