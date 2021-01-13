A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making

GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Nov. 6, 1997) Seaman Apprentice Thomas Huebner smiles for a photo in bootcamp in 1997. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years in the Navy’s submarine force. (Photo courtesy of Margret Huebner)

