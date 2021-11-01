Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Navy Experience: 23 Years in the Making [Image 3 of 5]

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 11, 2020) Chief Fire Control Technician Thomas Huebner, from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15) poses for a portrait at the Polaris Point missile. Huebner will be retiring from the Navy in February, 2021, after serving 23 years Navy’s submarine force. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

