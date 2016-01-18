USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake

210115-N-BM428-0407 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) The Mark 45 5-inch gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) prepares to fire on the Aourioura Ordnance Range near Tan Tan, off the coast of Morocco, during a live-fire exercise portion of Exercise Atlas Handshake, Jan. 15, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

