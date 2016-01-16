USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake

210113-N-BM428-0026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) Cmdr. Thomas Ralston, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), middle, instructs Lt. j.g. Matthew Vogel, the conning officer, left, during a maneuvering exercise with the Royal Moroccan Navy Sigma-class frigate Allal Ben Abdallah (F 615) during Exercise Atlas Handshake while in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 13, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

