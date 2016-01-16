Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake [Image 24 of 35]

    USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.16.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210113-N-BM428-0026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) Cmdr. Thomas Ralston, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), middle, instructs Lt. j.g. Matthew Vogel, the conning officer, left, during a maneuvering exercise with the Royal Moroccan Navy Sigma-class frigate Allal Ben Abdallah (F 615) during Exercise Atlas Handshake while in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 13, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 15:30
    Photo ID: 6485106
    VIRIN: 210113-N-BM428-0026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 894.51 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol
    #AtlasHandshake

