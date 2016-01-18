USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake

210115-N-BM428-0266 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) Ensign Ngo uses the “big eyes” on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during Exercise Atlas Handshake while in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 15, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6485116
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-BM428-0266
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|904.19 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
