210115-N-BM428-0093 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) Lt. j.g. Bryan Ramos uses a pelorus while on watch on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a live-fire exercise portion of Exercise Atlas Handshake while in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 15, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2016 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 15:30 Photo ID: 6485110 VIRIN: 210115-N-BM428-0093 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 780.32 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake [Image 35 of 35], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.