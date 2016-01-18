USS Porter Participates in Exercise Atlas Handshake

210115-N-BM428-0366 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) Rounds fired from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter’s (DDG 78) Mark 45 5-inch gun make impact on the Aourioura Ordnance Range near Tan Tan, off the coast of Morocco, during a live-fire exercise portion of Exercise Atlas Handshake, Jan 15, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

