276th Engineers stand guard in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group stands guard Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021