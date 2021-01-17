1173rd TC Soldiers stand guard in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 1173rd Transportation Company, 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group stand guard Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

