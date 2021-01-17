Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    276th Engineers stand guard in Washington, D.C. [Image 8 of 14]

    276th Engineers stand guard in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Sadler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group stands guard Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 13:51
    Photo ID: 6484970
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-YS381-4001
    Resolution: 6343x4002
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 276th Engineers stand guard in Washington, D.C. [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Lisa Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

