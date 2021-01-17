1-111th FA Soldiers stand guard in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s Soldier 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stands guard outside the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

