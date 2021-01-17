2-183rd CAV Soldiers stand guard in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare to stand guard Jan. 17, 2021, near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

