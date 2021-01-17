Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deck crew on Stone off Brazil [Image 7 of 7]

    Deck crew on Stone off Brazil

    BRAZIL

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Crew members of the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) talk on the forward deck of the Stone in Suape, Brazil, on Jan. 17, 2021. The crew prepared the cutter for getting underway before relaxing while waiting for further orders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6484899
    VIRIN: 210117-G-GM914-188
    Resolution: 6399x4271
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: BR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deck crew on Stone off Brazil [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jumping in off Brazil
    Stone training with Brazilian navy
    Rescue, law enforcement training with Brazil
    Joint maneuvers off Brazil
    Stone anchor detail off Brazil
    Faces of Stone: Tuana Castro
    Deck crew on Stone off Brazil

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stone
    WMSL
    IUU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT