Deck crew on Stone off Brazil

Crew members of the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) talk on the forward deck of the Stone in Suape, Brazil, on Jan. 17, 2021. The crew prepared the cutter for getting underway before relaxing while waiting for further orders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6484899
|VIRIN:
|210117-G-GM914-188
|Resolution:
|6399x4271
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|BR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
