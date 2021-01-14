Joint maneuvers off Brazil

A small boat crew from the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) drives alongside the Brazilian navy ship Guaiba off the coast of Northern Brazil on Jan. 4, 2021. The Stone and the Guaiba partnered together to share and practice law enforcement and rescue tactics as part of Operation Southern Cross. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)
