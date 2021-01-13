Faces of Stone: Tuana Castro

U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Tuana Castro, a crew member on the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), poses for a picture on the Stone off the coast of Northern Brazil on Jan. 13, 2021. Originally from Oviedo, Florida, Castro graduated basic training on Aug. 31, 2020, before reporting to the Stone where she now works in the engineering department. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

