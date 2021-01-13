Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Stone: Tuana Castro [Image 6 of 7]

    Faces of Stone: Tuana Castro

    BRAZIL

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Tuana Castro, a crew member on the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), poses for a picture on the Stone off the coast of Northern Brazil on Jan. 13, 2021. Originally from Oviedo, Florida, Castro graduated basic training on Aug. 31, 2020, before reporting to the Stone where she now works in the engineering department. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6484898
    VIRIN: 210113-G-GM914-073
    Resolution: 6452x4301
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: BR
    Hometown: OVIEDO, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Stone: Tuana Castro [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

