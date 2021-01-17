Stone anchor detail off Brazil

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Michael Marriott turns an anchor turnbuckle on the forward deck of the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) in Suape, Brazil, on Jan. 17, 2021. The Stone visited Brazil as one of its destinations on its first patrol after leaving the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Dec. 22, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

