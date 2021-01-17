Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stone anchor detail off Brazil [Image 5 of 7]

    Stone anchor detail off Brazil

    BRAZIL

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Michael Marriott turns an anchor turnbuckle on the forward deck of the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) in Suape, Brazil, on Jan. 17, 2021. The Stone visited Brazil as one of its destinations on its first patrol after leaving the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Dec. 22, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 12:18
    Photo ID: 6484897
    VIRIN: 210117-G-GM914-386
    Resolution: 6779x4524
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: BR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stone anchor detail off Brazil [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Stone
    WMSL
    IUU

