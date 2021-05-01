Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5]

    Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Medical workers from the Utah National Guard Medical Command, prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 6, 2020 at Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard started vaccinating service members who have been working on the fronts lines supporting the COVID-19 Task Force throughout the state. Service members will continue to receive vaccinations on a voluntary basis and are prioritized based on guidance from the CDC, DOD and other expert agencies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:25
    Photo ID: 6483912
    VIRIN: 210105-Z-BQ261-0016
    Resolution: 1375x1924
    Size: 899.65 KB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UTNG
    InThisTogether

