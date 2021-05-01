Col. Tammy Manwaring, commander of the 97th Troop Command and the Utah National Guar’d COVID-19 Task Force, receives the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 6,2020 at Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard started vaccinating service members who have been working on the fronts lines supporting the COVID-19 Task Force throughout the state. Service members will continue to receive vaccinations on a voluntary basis and are prioritized based on guidance from the CDC, DOD and other expert agencies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 15:25
|Photo ID:
|6483909
|VIRIN:
|210105-Z-BQ261-0003
|Resolution:
|1282x1924
|Size:
|860.49 KB
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT