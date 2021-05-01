1st Lt. Lydia Hoover, 151st Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the Utah National Guard Jan. 6,2020 at Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard started vaccinating service members who have been working on the fronts lines supporting the COVID-19 Task Force throughout the state. Service members will continue to receive vaccinations on a voluntary basis and are prioritized based on guidance from the CDC, DOD and other expert agencies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 15:25
|Photo ID:
|6483910
|VIRIN:
|210105-Z-BQ261-0009
|Resolution:
|1924x1282
|Size:
|778.24 KB
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT