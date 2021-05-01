1st Lt. Lydia Hoover, 151st Medical Group, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the Utah National Guard Jan. 6,2020 at Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard started vaccinating service members who have been working on the fronts lines supporting the COVID-19 Task Force throughout the state. Service members will continue to receive vaccinations on a voluntary basis and are prioritized based on guidance from the CDC, DOD and other expert agencies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6483910 VIRIN: 210105-Z-BQ261-0009 Resolution: 1924x1282 Size: 778.24 KB Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.