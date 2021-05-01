Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 4 of 5]

    Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Spencer Smith, a medical provider with the Utah National Guard Medical Command, briefs service members on the safety and possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 6, 2020 at Camp Williams, Utah. The Utah National Guard started vaccinating service members who have been working on the fronts lines supporting the COVID-19 Task Force throughout the state. Service members will continue to receive vaccinations on a voluntary basis and are prioritized based on guidance from the CDC, DOD and other expert agencies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

