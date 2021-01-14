Soldiers from 40th BEB conduct CBRN training

Soldiers with the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion enter a CS gas chamber wearing their gas masks during an annual training exercise, Jan. 14, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Training exercises familiarizing Soldiers with their equipment in the CS gas chamber are an annual requirement for Army service members, keeping them ready to protect themselves and trusting in their equipment if the time comes to use it. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Daryl Bradford)

