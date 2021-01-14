Soldiers with the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion exit a CS gas chamber during a training exercise on how to properly use their gas masks, Jan. 14, 2021, at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Training exercises familiarizing Soldiers with their equipment in the CS gas chamber are an annual requirement for Army service members, keeping them ready to protect themselves and trusting in their equipment if the time comes to use it. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Daryl Bradford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 06:43 Photo ID: 6483723 VIRIN: 210114-Z-XZ333-1009 Resolution: 3984x2892 Size: 828.64 KB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers from 40th BEB conduct CBRN training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.