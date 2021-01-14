Soldiers from 40th BEB conduct CBRN training

Soldiers with the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion listen to directions on how to enter the CS gas chamber from a safety instructor, Jan. 14, 2021, during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training exercise at Udairi Range Complex in Kuwait. Training exercises familiarizing Soldiers with their equipment in the CS gas chamber are an annual requirement for Army service members, keeping them ready to protect themselves and trusting in their equipment if the time comes to use it. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Daryl Bradford)

